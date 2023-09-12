Why Should You Add iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) To Your Portfolio?

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) has a beta value of 0.13 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.37B, closed the last trade at $5.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.77 on the day or -12.50% during that session. The ICCT stock price is -284.04% off its 52-week high price of $20.70 and 83.12% above the 52-week low of $0.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.69 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) trade information

Sporting -12.50% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the ICCT stock price touched $5.39 or saw a rise of 49.15%. Year-to-date, iCoreConnect Inc. shares have moved -47.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -38.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) have changed -49.48%.

iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -47.87% over the past 6 months.

ICCT Dividends

iCoreConnect Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Periscope Capital Inc. with over 0.84 million shares worth more than $8.88 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Periscope Capital Inc. held 8.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, with the holding of over 0.6 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.35 million and represent 5.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Special Opportunities Fd and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.97% shares in the company for having 0.2 million shares of worth $2.12 million while later fund manager owns 98184.0 shares of worth $1.04 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.97% of company’s outstanding stock.