Why Should We Buy Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) Stock?

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 1.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.12M, closed the last trade at $0.92 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 35.69% during that session. The OCTO stock price is -4900.0% off its 52-week high price of $46.00 and 33.7% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 663.73K shares.

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) trade information

Sporting 35.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the OCTO stock price touched $0.92 or saw a rise of 3.16%. Year-to-date, Eightco Holdings Inc. shares have moved -90.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 43.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) have changed -24.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 41360.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.4.

Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -87.31% over the past 6 months.

OCTO Dividends

Eightco Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.48% with a share float percentage of 14.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eightco Holdings Inc. having a total of 71 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp with over 0.23 million shares worth more than $0.32 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp held 7.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 33437.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47146.0 and represent 1.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.14% shares in the company for having 33311.0 shares of worth $46968.0 while later fund manager owns 3591.0 shares of worth $6391.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.