Why Invest In Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 6.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.53B, closed the recent trade at $7.47 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 1.22% during that session. The NU stock price is -10.98% off its 52-week high price of $8.29 and 54.62% above the 52-week low of $3.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 39.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 26.42 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Sporting 1.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the NU stock price touched $7.47 or saw a rise of 0.53%. Year-to-date, Nu Holdings Ltd. shares have moved 83.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) have changed -3.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 48.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.45, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.6% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -47.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 46.45% from the levels at last check today.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nu Holdings Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 65.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 325.00%, compared to 17.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 500.00% and 250.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 58.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.02 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.12 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.24 billion and $1.45 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 62.70% for the current quarter and 46.00% for the next.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.35% with a share float percentage of 75.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nu Holdings Ltd. having a total of 413 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. with over 414.28 million shares worth more than $3.27 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. held 11.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Galileo (ptc) Ltd, with the holding of over 344.54 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.72 billion and represent 9.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.51% shares in the company for having 54.38 million shares of worth $429.02 million while later fund manager owns 51.73 million shares of worth $348.64 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.44% of company’s outstanding stock.