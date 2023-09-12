When Will Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) Be Worth Investing In?

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) has a beta value of 3.08 and has seen 2.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.94M, closed the last trade at $0.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -8.12% during that session. The HILS stock price is -1104.55% off its 52-week high price of $2.65 and -4.55% below the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 209.08K shares.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) trade information

Sporting -8.12% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the HILS stock price touched $0.22 or saw a rise of 25.42%. Year-to-date, Hillstream BioPharma Inc. shares have moved -44.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) have changed -30.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 64099.99999999999 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hillstream BioPharma Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -81.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 54.67%, compared to 11.90% for the industry.

HILS Dividends

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.89% with a share float percentage of 1.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hillstream BioPharma Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 1.33 million shares worth more than $0.48 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sabby Management, LLC held 7.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Warberg Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 86597.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31590.0 and represent 0.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.21% shares in the company for having 37749.0 shares of worth $13570.0 while later fund manager owns 4719.0 shares of worth $1721.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.