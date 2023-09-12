When Is MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) Going To Be Good Investment?

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.24B, closed the recent trade at $60.50 per share which meant it gained $7.88 on the day or 14.98% during that session. The MLTX stock price is -4.79% off its 52-week high price of $63.40 and 88.55% above the 52-week low of $6.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 747.65K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) trade information

Sporting 14.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the MLTX stock price touched $60.50 or saw a rise of 3.29%. Year-to-date, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares have moved 476.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) have changed 7.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 16.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $70.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $59.00 while the price target rests at a high of $86.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -42.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.48% from the levels at last check today.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 172.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 43.53%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.80% and 9.70% for the next quarter.

MLTX Dividends

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is expected to release its next earnings report between November 14 and November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.09% with a share float percentage of 69.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MoonLake Immunotherapeutics having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 21.75 million shares worth more than $1.29 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, BVF Inc. held 40.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cormorant Asset Management, LP, with the holding of over 8.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $483.56 million and represent 15.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.62% shares in the company for having 0.86 million shares of worth $51.35 million while later fund manager owns 0.68 million shares of worth $40.23 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.27% of company’s outstanding stock.