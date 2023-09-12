8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 2.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $305.95M, closed the last trade at $2.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -4.48% during that session. The EGHT stock price is -153.52% off its 52-week high price of $6.49 and 2.34% above the 52-week low of $2.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.75 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) trade information

Sporting -4.48% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the EGHT stock price touched $2.56 or saw a rise of 15.51%. Year-to-date, 8×8 Inc. shares have moved -40.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) have changed -27.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -173.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -17.19% from current levels.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 8×8 Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.30%, compared to 22.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 80.00% and 57.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.50%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $184.27 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $185.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.10% over the past 5 years.

EGHT Dividends

8×8 Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 25 and October 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 106.20% with a share float percentage of 109.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 8×8 Inc. having a total of 300 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 21.2 million shares worth more than $89.68 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 18.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 14.66 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.0 million and represent 13.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.16% shares in the company for having 7.99 million shares of worth $37.88 million while later fund manager owns 5.99 million shares of worth $17.18 million as of Apr 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 5.36% of company’s outstanding stock.