What Is So Great About Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL)?

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL) has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $927.47M, closed the recent trade at $12.93 per share which meant it gained $3.62 on the day or 38.88% during that session. The SFWL stock price is 3.71% off its 52-week high price of $12.45 and 77.26% above the 52-week low of $2.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 222.73K shares.

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL) trade information

Sporting 38.88% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the SFWL stock price touched $12.93 or saw a rise of 4.43%. Year-to-date, Shengfeng Development Limited shares have moved 221.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 51.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL) have changed 171.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 66470.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.

SFWL Dividends

Shengfeng Development Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 83.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shengfeng Development Limited having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 21749.0 shares worth more than $0.2 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 5044.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46253.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.