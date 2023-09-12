Wells Fargo & Company (WFC): What Is Good About Stock?

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 1.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $150.04B, closed the recent trade at $41.58 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 0.62% during that session. The WFC stock price is -17.46% off its 52-week high price of $48.84 and 15.22% above the 52-week low of $35.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 29 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) trade information

Sporting 0.62% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the WFC stock price touched $41.58 or saw a rise of 0.57%. Year-to-date, Wells Fargo & Company shares have moved 0.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have changed -4.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.94, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.37% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $43.00 while the price target rests at a high of $65.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -56.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.42% from the levels at last check today.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Wells Fargo & Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 54.14%, compared to -0.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 43.50% and 88.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.20%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.12 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.73 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $18.77 billion and $19.66 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.20% for the current quarter and 0.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -36.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.67%.

WFC Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company is expected to release its next earnings report on October 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.40 at a share yield of 3.37%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.