Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) Upper

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) has a beta value of 1.85 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $256.94M, closed the last trade at $2.56 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 2.81% during that session. The UROY stock price is -29.69% off its 52-week high price of $3.32 and 29.3% above the 52-week low of $1.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 554.69K shares.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

Sporting 2.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the UROY stock price touched $2.56 or saw a rise of 4.83%. Year-to-date, Uranium Royalty Corp. shares have moved 8.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) have changed 16.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.20 while the price target rests at a high of $6.20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -142.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -142.19% from current levels.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Uranium Royalty Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 20.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 200.00%, compared to -7.10% for the industry.

UROY Dividends

Uranium Royalty Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between September 11 and September 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.76% with a share float percentage of 20.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uranium Royalty Corp. having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with over 4.17 million shares worth more than $8.34 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. held 4.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sprott Inc., with the holding of over 0.72 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.44 million and represent 0.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.91% shares in the company for having 3.92 million shares of worth $8.95 million while later fund manager owns 3.69 million shares of worth $7.37 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.67% of company’s outstanding stock.