Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 5.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.64M, closed the last trade at $0.37 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 6.00% during that session. The VRAX stock price is -910.81% off its 52-week high price of $3.74 and 13.51% above the 52-week low of $0.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 91740.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 196.96K shares.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) trade information

Sporting 6.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the VRAX stock price touched $0.37 or saw a rise of 7.5%. Year-to-date, Virax Biolabs Group Limited shares have moved -49.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) have changed -5.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 4870.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -440.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -440.54% from current levels.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Virax Biolabs Group Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 62.75%, compared to 11.90% for the industry.

VRAX Dividends

Virax Biolabs Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.22% with a share float percentage of 14.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Virax Biolabs Group Limited having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 24600.0 shares worth more than $9591.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 18162.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7081.0 and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.