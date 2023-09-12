Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Shares Lost $0.0 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 0.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $378.25M, closed the recent trade at $1.47 per share which meant -0.34% during that session. The URG stock price is -1.36% off its 52-week high price of $1.49 and 44.22% above the 52-week low of $0.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.98 million shares.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Sporting -0.34% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the URG stock price touched $1.47 or saw a rise of 2.65%. Year-to-date, Ur-Energy Inc. shares have moved 27.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) have changed 24.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.44.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ur-Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 40.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 75.00%, compared to 7.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 139,531.59%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $930k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 30 and November 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.30% with a share float percentage of 57.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ur-Energy Inc. having a total of 128 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MMCAP International, Inc. SPC with over 25.94 million shares worth more than $27.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, MMCAP International, Inc. SPC held 9.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 15.23 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.99 million and represent 5.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.28% shares in the company for having 14.0 million shares of worth $14.7 million while later fund manager owns 12.11 million shares of worth $12.72 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.57% of company’s outstanding stock.