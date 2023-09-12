UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $803.38M, closed the last trade at $5.12 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.20% during that session. The TIGR stock price is -13.28% off its 52-week high price of $5.80 and 54.88% above the 52-week low of $2.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.57 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Sporting 0.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the TIGR stock price touched $5.12 or saw a rise of 11.72%. Year-to-date, UP Fintech Holding Limited shares have moved 50.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) have changed 31.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.16.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 64.10% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $207 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $47.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $55.41 million and $63.85 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 273.60% for the current quarter and -24.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.10% over the past 5 years.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.67% with a share float percentage of 7.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UP Fintech Holding Limited having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.96 million shares worth more than $5.56 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 1.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 0.93 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.65 million and represent 0.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.58% shares in the company for having 0.98 million shares of worth $2.77 million while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $0.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.