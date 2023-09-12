Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -0.61% Fall

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 3.1 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $97.36B, closed the recent trade at $48.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -0.61% during that session. The UBER stock price is -1.75% off its 52-week high price of $49.49 and 52.84% above the 52-week low of $22.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 21.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 47 have rated it as a Hold, with 39 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Sporting -0.61% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the UBER stock price touched $48.64 or saw a rise of 0.67%. Year-to-date, Uber Technologies Inc. shares have moved 96.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) have changed 11.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 43.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $58.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.68% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $45.00 while the price target rests at a high of $75.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -54.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.48% from the levels at last check today.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Uber Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 57.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 108.82%, compared to 22.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 119.70% and -44.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.80%.

34 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.54 billion for the current quarter. 34 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.02 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $8.12 billion and $8.61 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.50% for the current quarter and 16.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 107.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.17%.

UBER Dividends

Uber Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 30 and November 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.04% with a share float percentage of 77.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uber Technologies Inc. having a total of 1,602 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 155.05 million shares worth more than $7.51 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 7.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 144.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.98 billion and represent 7.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.93% shares in the company for having 59.98 million shares of worth $2.91 billion while later fund manager owns 28.13 million shares of worth $1.36 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.38% of company’s outstanding stock.