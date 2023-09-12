Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -1.76%

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) has a beta value of 2.25 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $451.53M, closed the last trade at $3.91 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -1.76% during that session. The SFIX stock price is -54.22% off its 52-week high price of $6.03 and 32.74% above the 52-week low of $2.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.24 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.10. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Six Flags Entertainment Corpora.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) trade information

Sporting -1.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the SFIX stock price touched $3.91 or saw a rise of 11.74%. Year-to-date, Stitch Fix Inc. shares have moved 25.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) have changed -6.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -27.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.27% from current levels.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Stitch Fix Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.45%, compared to -7.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.03% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -799.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.60%.

SFIX Dividends

Stitch Fix Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on September 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.08% with a share float percentage of 98.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stitch Fix Inc. having a total of 235 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. with over 11.98 million shares worth more than $46.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. held 13.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.41 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.25 million and represent 10.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.77% shares in the company for having 2.45 million shares of worth $9.42 million while later fund manager owns 1.98 million shares of worth $10.11 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.24% of company’s outstanding stock.