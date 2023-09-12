SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) investors to reap big returns again

SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.72M, closed the last trade at $4.04 per share which meant it lost -$3.56 on the day or -46.84% during that session. The SGMA stock price is -95.3% off its 52-week high price of $7.89 and 48.76% above the 52-week low of $2.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 42430.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 167.93K shares.

SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) trade information

Sporting -46.84% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the SGMA stock price touched $4.04 or saw a rise of 48.8%. Year-to-date, SigmaTron International Inc. shares have moved 5.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -45.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) have changed -34.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.41.

SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 15.10% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 41.50% over the past 5 years.

SGMA Dividends

SigmaTron International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.08% with a share float percentage of 19.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SigmaTron International Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 0.15 million shares worth more than $0.49 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 2.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.13 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.41 million and represent 2.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.61% shares in the company for having 98274.0 shares of worth $0.32 million while later fund manager owns 70800.0 shares of worth $0.23 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.16% of company’s outstanding stock.