Shares Of Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) increased By 19.66% In A Month

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 3.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $237.44M, closed the last trade at $1.40 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 11.11% during that session. The LLAP stock price is -215.0% off its 52-week high price of $4.41 and 22.86% above the 52-week low of $1.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.43 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

Sporting 11.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the LLAP stock price touched $1.40 or saw a rise of 3.45%. Year-to-date, Terran Orbital Corporation shares have moved -11.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) have changed 19.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.59, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.15 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -757.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.86% from current levels.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Terran Orbital Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.07%, compared to -5.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 169.00%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $52.14 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $141.03 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $27.83 million and $31.92 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 87.40% for the current quarter and 341.80% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -26.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.00%.

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.