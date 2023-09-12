Shares Of SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Inclined 6.01% In One Month

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) has a beta value of 1.88 and has seen 5.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.73B, closed the recent trade at $9.17 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 3.03% during that session. The SOFI stock price is -27.59% off its 52-week high price of $11.70 and 53.76% above the 52-week low of $4.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 44.48 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

Sporting 3.03% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the SOFI stock price touched $9.17 or saw a rise of 0.22%. Year-to-date, SoFi Technologies Inc. shares have moved 98.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) have changed 6.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 104.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.32, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.14% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -74.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 67.28% from the levels at last check today.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SoFi Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 67.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50.00%, compared to 17.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 22.20% and 80.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.50%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $512.83 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $564.23 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $419.26 million and $443.42 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.30% for the current quarter and 27.20% for the next.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 30 and November 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.51% with a share float percentage of 37.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SoFi Technologies Inc. having a total of 633 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 73.83 million shares worth more than $615.78 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 7.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 38.12 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $317.94 million and represent 4.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.63% shares in the company for having 25.03 million shares of worth $208.77 million while later fund manager owns 20.65 million shares of worth $172.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.17% of company’s outstanding stock.