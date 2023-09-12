Shares In IGC Pharma Inc. (IGC) 44.61% Up, YTD

IGC Pharma Inc. (AMEX:IGC) has a beta value of 3.02 and has seen 1.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.00M, closed the last trade at $0.46 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 18.04% during that session. The IGC stock price is -60.87% off its 52-week high price of $0.74 and 39.13% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 187.39K shares.

Sporting 18.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the IGC stock price touched $0.46 or saw a rise of 3.95%. Year-to-date, IGC Pharma Inc. shares have moved 44.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IGC Pharma Inc. (AMEX:IGC) have changed 29.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.05 while the price target rests at a high of $3.05. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -563.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -563.04% from current levels.

The company’s shares have gained 24.36% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.90% over the past 5 years.

IGC Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.