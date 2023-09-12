Shares In Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) -48.82% Down, YTD

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON) has a beta value of -1.76 and has seen 1.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.07M, closed the last trade at $0.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -9.38% during that session. The BON stock price is -377.78% off its 52-week high price of $2.58 and 3.7% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 71610.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 109.69K shares.

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON) trade information

Sporting -9.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the BON stock price touched $0.54 or saw a rise of 21.09%. Year-to-date, Bon Natural Life Limited shares have moved -48.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON) have changed -15.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 33980.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bon Natural Life Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -14.86%, compared to 6.00% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30.17 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $30.17 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

BON Dividends

Bon Natural Life Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between September 12 and September 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.97% with a share float percentage of 1.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bon Natural Life Limited having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management Llc with over 33185.0 shares worth more than $19303.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Millennium Management Llc held 0.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 30600.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17800.0 and represent 0.36% of shares outstanding.