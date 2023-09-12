Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) has a beta value of 0.52 and has seen 1.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $376.20M, closed the last trade at $2.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -5.12% during that session. The SCLX stock price is -601.24% off its 52-week high price of $16.90 and 0.41% above the 52-week low of $2.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 551.76K shares.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) trade information

Sporting -5.12% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the SCLX stock price touched $2.41 or saw a rise of 25.62%. Year-to-date, Scilex Holding Company shares have moved -39.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) have changed -44.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.18.

The company’s shares have lost -66.85% over the past 6 months.

SCLX Dividends

Scilex Holding Company is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.56% with a share float percentage of 18.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Scilex Holding Company having a total of 135 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 7.33 million shares worth more than $40.8 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, State Street Corporation held 4.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.46 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.4 million and represent 3.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.98% shares in the company for having 5.94 million shares of worth $32.48 million while later fund manager owns 2.56 million shares of worth $14.26 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.72% of company’s outstanding stock.