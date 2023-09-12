Home  »  Business   »  Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Is Becoming Less App...

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 2.68% Rise

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) has a beta value of 2.77 and has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $334.63M, closed the last trade at $2.30 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 2.68% during that session. The QSI stock price is -69.57% off its 52-week high price of $3.90 and 40.87% above the 52-week low of $1.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.24 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Sporting 2.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the QSI stock price touched $2.30 or saw a rise of 3.77%. Year-to-date, Quantum-Si incorporated shares have moved 25.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) have changed 5.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.14.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 44.65% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $400k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $600k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

