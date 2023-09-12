ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Has A Promising Outlook For 2023

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has a beta value of 2.44 and has seen 3.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.16B, closed the last trade at $10.14 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 1.81% during that session. The PUMP stock price is -24.06% off its 52-week high price of $12.58 and 37.57% above the 52-week low of $6.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.19 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.3.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) trade information

Sporting 1.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the PUMP stock price touched $10.14 or saw a rise of 1.36%. Year-to-date, ProPetro Holding Corp. shares have moved -2.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) have changed 0.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -57.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.38% from current levels.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ProPetro Holding Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5,550.00%, compared to 18.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 200.00% and 133.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.70%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $415.07 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $409.17 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $336.75 million and $348.92 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23.30% for the current quarter and 17.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 103.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -10.90%.

PUMP Dividends

ProPetro Holding Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.30% with a share float percentage of 111.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ProPetro Holding Corp. having a total of 317 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 19.89 million shares worth more than $163.86 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 17.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 12.07 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $99.44 million and represent 10.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.07% shares in the company for having 6.84 million shares of worth $71.43 million while later fund manager owns 3.07 million shares of worth $25.32 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.72% of company’s outstanding stock.