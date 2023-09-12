PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)’s -0.13% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 4.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.32B, closed the last trade at $54.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -0.13% during that session. The PBF stock price is -1.61% off its 52-week high price of $54.89 and 50.02% above the 52-week low of $27.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.19 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $3.95.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) trade information

Sporting -0.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the PBF stock price touched $54.02 or saw a rise of 2.53%. Year-to-date, PBF Energy Inc. shares have moved 32.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have changed 11.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.12.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PBF Energy Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 22.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -56.55%, compared to -19.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50.40% and -59.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -20.30%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.62 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.07 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $12.76 billion and $10.85 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -24.60% for the current quarter and -16.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 42.80% over the past 5 years.

PBF Dividends

PBF Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.80 at a share yield of 1.48%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.65% with a share float percentage of 95.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PBF Energy Inc. having a total of 489 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.88 million shares worth more than $568.31 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 11.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 11.75 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $481.23 million and represent 9.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 3.51 million shares of worth $166.3 million while later fund manager owns 3.48 million shares of worth $142.64 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.82% of company’s outstanding stock.