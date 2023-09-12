PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Gains 1.95%, Causing Bears To Win

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 3.38 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $70.09B, closed the recent trade at $63.14 per share which meant it gained $1.21 on the day or 1.95% during that session. The PYPL stock price is -57.27% off its 52-week high price of $99.30 and 9.27% above the 52-week low of $57.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.76 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 45 have rated it as a Hold, with 27 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) trade information

Sporting 1.95% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the PYPL stock price touched $63.14 or saw a rise of 1.1%. Year-to-date, PayPal Holdings Inc. shares have moved -11.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) have changed 2.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $86.81, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.27% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $55.00 while the price target rests at a high of $126.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -99.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.89% from the levels at last check today.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PayPal Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.85%, compared to 22.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 13.90% and 12.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.90%.

29 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.39 billion for the current quarter. 29 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.98 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $6.85 billion and $7.38 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.90% for the current quarter and 8.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -40.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.38%.

PYPL Dividends

PayPal Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.81% with a share float percentage of 75.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PayPal Holdings Inc. having a total of 2,795 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 92.34 million shares worth more than $6.16 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 75.1 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.01 billion and represent 6.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.17% shares in the company for having 34.8 million shares of worth $2.32 billion while later fund manager owns 26.56 million shares of worth $1.77 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.42% of company’s outstanding stock.