Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR): What Makes The Stock Good?

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR) has a beta value of 0.70 and has seen 5.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.18B, closed the last trade at $4.20 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 2.94% during that session. The NMR stock price is -0.71% off its 52-week high price of $4.23 and 28.81% above the 52-week low of $2.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 994.58K shares.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR) trade information

Sporting 2.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the NMR stock price touched $4.20 or saw a rise of 0.24%. Year-to-date, Nomura Holdings Inc. shares have moved 12.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR) have changed 11.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.01, which means that the shares’ value could drop -4.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.70 while the price target rests at a high of $4.32. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.9% from current levels.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nomura Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 6.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.09%, compared to 3.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -34.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.90%.

NMR Dividends

Nomura Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.23 at a share yield of 5.50%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.12% with a share float percentage of 1.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nomura Holdings Inc. having a total of 150 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 8.16 million shares worth more than $31.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 0.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 3.7 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.17 million and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF and DFA Large Cap International Portfolio. As of Apr 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.03% shares in the company for having 0.84 million shares of worth $2.98 million while later fund manager owns 0.51 million shares of worth $1.8 million as of Apr 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.