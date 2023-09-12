Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Estimation And Forecast

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 3.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.80B, closed the last trade at $16.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.5 on the day or -3.03% during that session. The NOMD stock price is -23.5% off its 52-week high price of $19.76 and 21.88% above the 52-week low of $12.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 436.85K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.42.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) trade information

Sporting -3.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the NOMD stock price touched $16.00 or saw a rise of 9.04%. Year-to-date, Nomad Foods Limited shares have moved -7.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) have changed -11.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.03, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.54 while the price target rests at a high of $24.61. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -53.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -28.37% from current levels.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nomad Foods Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.52%, compared to 5.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25.00% and -8.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.20%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $818.31 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $826.23 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $812.92 million and $824.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.70% for the current quarter and 0.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 41.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.27%.

NOMD Dividends

Nomad Foods Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.56% with a share float percentage of 97.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nomad Foods Limited having a total of 247 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 17.08 million shares worth more than $299.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 9.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 13.56 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $237.58 million and represent 7.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.48% shares in the company for having 4.32 million shares of worth $75.72 million while later fund manager owns 3.67 million shares of worth $64.37 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.11% of company’s outstanding stock.