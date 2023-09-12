Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO) Shares Have Gain 120.39% Over The Past Month

Myomo Inc. (AMEX:MYO) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.37M, closed the recent trade at $1.33 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 18.30% during that session. The MYO stock price is -36.09% off its 52-week high price of $1.81 and 72.18% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 489.95K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Myomo Inc. (MYO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Myomo Inc. (AMEX:MYO) trade information

Sporting 18.30% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the MYO stock price touched $1.33 or saw a rise of 1.48%. Year-to-date, Myomo Inc. shares have moved 159.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 46.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Myomo Inc. (AMEX:MYO) have changed 120.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 17680.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.82% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.75 while the price target rests at a high of $7.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -463.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -31.58% from the levels at last check today.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Myomo Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 72.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 80.92%, compared to 15.60% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 55.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 19.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.47%.

MYO Dividends

Myomo Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Myomo Inc. (AMEX:MYO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.70% with a share float percentage of 21.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Myomo Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 2.0 million shares worth more than $1.04 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, AIGH Capital Management LLC held 9.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Worth Venture Partners, Llc, with the holding of over 1.12 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.58 million and represent 5.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 28393.0 shares of worth $15687.0 while later fund manager owns 8164.0 shares of worth $4510.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.