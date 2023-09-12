Macy’s Inc. (M) Has Risen 0.61%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 2.37 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.11B, closed the recent trade at $11.54 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.61% during that session. The M stock price is -117.68% off its 52-week high price of $25.12 and 0.95% above the 52-week low of $11.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.45 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Macy’s Inc. (M) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Microsoft Corporation.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) trade information

Sporting 0.61% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the M stock price touched $11.54 or saw a rise of 4.07%. Year-to-date, Macy’s Inc. shares have moved -44.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) have changed -25.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.88% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -90.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.34% from the levels at last check today.

Macy’s Inc. (M) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Macy’s Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -37.28%, compared to -27.60% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -8.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -9.67%.

M Dividends

Macy’s Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 15 and November 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.66 at a share yield of 5.74%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.80% with a share float percentage of 84.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Macy’s Inc. having a total of 571 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 33.74 million shares worth more than $541.46 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 12.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 24.8 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $397.99 million and represent 9.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.18% shares in the company for having 8.7 million shares of worth $144.36 million while later fund manager owns 8.46 million shares of worth $135.73 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.09% of company’s outstanding stock.