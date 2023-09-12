Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA) Shares Are Down -25.04% So Far This Year

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) has a beta value of -0.16 and has seen 9.28 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $223.08M, closed the recent trade at $4.61 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 7.71% during that session. The LYRA stock price is -40.56% off its 52-week high price of $6.48 and 59.65% above the 52-week low of $1.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 62770.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 161.59K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.33.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) trade information

Sporting 7.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the LYRA stock price touched $4.61 or saw a rise of 11.69%. Year-to-date, Lyra Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 46.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) have changed 29.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 68740.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.58% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -225.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -73.54% from the levels at last check today.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lyra Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 136.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.67%, compared to 9.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 17.50% and 7.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $360k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $360k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $140k and $11k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 157.10% for the current quarter and 3,172.70% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 45.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.60%.

LYRA Dividends

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 06 and November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.99% with a share float percentage of 65.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lyra Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 12.76 million shares worth more than $52.43 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 25.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 4.01 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.49 million and represent 8.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.96% shares in the company for having 0.48 million shares of worth $1.96 million while later fund manager owns 0.3 million shares of worth $1.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.