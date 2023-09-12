Investor Trust Slackened After Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) Shares Gained By $2.66

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 1.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.86B, closed the recent trade at $96.84 per share which meant it gained $2.66 on the day or 2.82% during that session. The DEN stock price is -7.45% off its 52-week high price of $104.05 and 24.49% above the 52-week low of $73.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.39 million shares.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) trade information

Sporting 2.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the DEN stock price touched $96.84 or saw a rise of 0.53%. Year-to-date, Denbury Inc. shares have moved 11.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) have changed 5.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.96.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Denbury Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 22.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -19.76%, compared to -29.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -28.90% and -1.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -18.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $349.9 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $370.03 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $439.49 million and $381.16 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -20.40% for the current quarter and -2.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 157.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 748.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32.60%.

DEN Dividends

Denbury Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 109.53% with a share float percentage of 113.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Denbury Inc. having a total of 303 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 6.98 million shares worth more than $680.08 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 13.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 4.86 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $473.02 million and represent 9.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.90% shares in the company for having 1.47 million shares of worth $143.54 million while later fund manager owns 1.23 million shares of worth $120.09 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.42% of company’s outstanding stock.