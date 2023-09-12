Investor Confidence Shakens After RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Share Prices Loss -$0.02

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 0.37 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.36B, closed the recent trade at $1.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.33% during that session. The RLX stock price is -106.76% off its 52-week high price of $3.06 and 39.19% above the 52-week low of $0.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.75 million shares.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Sporting -1.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the RLX stock price touched $1.48 or saw a rise of 5.73%. Year-to-date, RLX Technology Inc. shares have moved -35.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) have changed -8.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.49.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -45.19% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -71.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $71.71 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $81.49 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $155.58 million and $48.86 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -53.90% for the current quarter and 66.80% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -24.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.71%.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 14 and November 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.93% with a share float percentage of 48.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RLX Technology Inc. having a total of 138 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. with over 60.07 million shares worth more than $87.7 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. held 3.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with the holding of over 50.68 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $73.99 million and represent 3.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Apr 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.64% shares in the company for having 10.13 million shares of worth $14.78 million while later fund manager owns 9.56 million shares of worth $13.95 million as of Apr 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.