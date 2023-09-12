Investor Confidence Shakens After Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) Share Prices Loss -$0.01

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has a beta value of 2.09 and has seen 7.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $293.13M, closed the last trade at $0.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.53% during that session. The QRTEA stock price is -422.95% off its 52-week high price of $3.19 and 1.64% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.34 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) trade information

Sporting -0.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the QRTEA stock price touched $0.61 or saw a rise of 22.64%. Year-to-date, Qurate Retail Inc. shares have moved -62.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) have changed -29.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.50 while the price target rests at a high of $0.80. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -31.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.03% from current levels.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Qurate Retail Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -48.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -66.67%, compared to 22.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 150.00% and 280.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.54 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.23 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.74 billion and $3.53 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -7.60% for the current quarter and -8.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -43.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -933.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -8.00%.

QRTEA Dividends

Qurate Retail Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.78% with a share float percentage of 89.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Qurate Retail Inc. having a total of 345 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 35.48 million shares worth more than $35.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Contrarius Investment Management Limited, with the holding of over 35.41 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.05 million and represent 9.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.66% shares in the company for having 10.11 million shares of worth $10.01 million while later fund manager owns 5.97 million shares of worth $5.91 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.57% of company’s outstanding stock.