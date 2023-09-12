Investor Confidence Dwindles After XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) Shares Gain By About 1.13

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has a beta value of 3.30 and has seen 10.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.10B, closed the last trade at $18.48 per share which meant it gained $1.13 on the day or 6.51% during that session. The XPEV stock price is -27.81% off its 52-week high price of $23.62 and 66.56% above the 52-week low of $6.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 42 have rated it as a Hold, with 21 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.52.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Sporting 6.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the XPEV stock price touched $18.48 or saw a rise of 6.9%. Year-to-date, XPeng Inc. shares have moved 85.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) have changed 10.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 43.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $117.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.75 while the price target rests at a high of $204.13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1004.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.36% from current levels.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that XPeng Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 125.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.48%, compared to 2.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -26.80% and 2.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.15 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.65 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1 billion and $733.4 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.80% for the current quarter and 125.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -80.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.74%.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 28 and December 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.45% with a share float percentage of 16.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with XPeng Inc. having a total of 317 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jane Street Group, LLC with over 13.16 million shares worth more than $176.61 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Jane Street Group, LLC held 1.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 12.06 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $161.8 million and represent 1.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.01% shares in the company for having 6.97 million shares of worth $93.48 million while later fund manager owns 3.01 million shares of worth $40.4 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.