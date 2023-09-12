How Will Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Perform In Months To Come?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) has a beta value of -0.04 and has seen 3.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.83B, closed the last trade at $8.33 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 3.35% during that session. The RXRX stock price is -101.08% off its 52-week high price of $16.75 and 45.5% above the 52-week low of $4.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.22 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

Sporting 3.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the RXRX stock price touched $8.33 or saw a rise of 10.04%. Year-to-date, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 8.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) have changed -16.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -320.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -8.04% from current levels.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.09%, compared to 9.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -8.60% and -12.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 46.20%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.22 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $24.02 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $13.16 million and $13.68 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.50% for the current quarter and 75.60% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 8.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.00%.

RXRX Dividends

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 06 and November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.