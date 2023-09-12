How Is The Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 2.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.46B, closed the last trade at $17.30 per share which meant it gained $0.74 on the day or 4.47% during that session. The VSCO stock price is -178.38% off its 52-week high price of $48.16 and 4.45% above the 52-week low of $16.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.42 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Victorias Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) trade information

Sporting 4.47% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the VSCO stock price touched $17.30 or saw a rise of 11.37%. Year-to-date, Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares have moved -51.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) have changed -11.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -44.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.29% from current levels.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -56.57%, compared to -11.70% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -42.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -12.00%.

VSCO Dividends

Victoria’s Secret & Co. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.52% with a share float percentage of 109.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Victoria’s Secret & Co. having a total of 375 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.26 million shares worth more than $178.82 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 13.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 8.72 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $151.96 million and represent 11.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.17% shares in the company for having 5.54 million shares of worth $113.59 million while later fund manager owns 2.51 million shares of worth $43.67 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.24% of company’s outstanding stock.