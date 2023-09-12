How Is Coeur Mining Inc.(NYSE: CDE) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 7.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $830.56M, closed the last trade at $2.31 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 4.52% during that session. The CDE stock price is -96.97% off its 52-week high price of $4.55 and 5.19% above the 52-week low of $2.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.39 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Sporting 4.52% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the CDE stock price touched $2.31 or saw a rise of 3.75%. Year-to-date, Coeur Mining Inc. shares have moved -31.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) have changed -2.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.17.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coeur Mining Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50.00%, compared to -9.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $257.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $254.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $182.99 million and $210.12 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 40.70% for the current quarter and 21.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.30% over the past 5 years.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.67% with a share float percentage of 72.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coeur Mining Inc. having a total of 280 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 32.64 million shares worth more than $92.69 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 9.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 31.04 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88.15 million and represent 8.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.00% shares in the company for having 17.64 million shares of worth $54.34 million while later fund manager owns 14.65 million shares of worth $45.11 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.15% of company’s outstanding stock.