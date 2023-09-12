Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) Surprises Wall Street With 19.14% Stock Price Gain

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) has a beta value of 0.61 and has seen 33.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.41B, closed the last trade at $33.49 per share which meant it gained $5.38 on the day or 19.14% during that session. The TWNK stock price is 13.41% off its 52-week high price of $29.00 and 35.53% above the 52-week low of $21.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) trade information

Sporting 19.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the TWNK stock price touched $33.49 or saw a rise of 0.27%. Year-to-date, Hostess Brands Inc. shares have moved 49.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) have changed 44.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.03, which means that the shares’ value could drop -7.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $34.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.39% from current levels.

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hostess Brands Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 38.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.29%, compared to 9.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 37.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.10%.

TWNK Dividends

Hostess Brands Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.