Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : NIO Inc. (NIO)

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) has a beta value of 2.08 and has seen 31.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.50B, closed the last trade at $10.33 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 2.89% during that session. The NIO stock price is -120.14% off its 52-week high price of $22.74 and 32.24% above the 52-week low of $7.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 51.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 64.47 million shares.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Sporting 2.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the NIO stock price touched $10.33 or saw a rise of 7.6%. Year-to-date, NIO Inc. shares have moved 5.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) have changed -22.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 95.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $95.51, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $52.04 while the price target rests at a high of $158.96. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1438.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -403.78% from current levels.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NIO Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 21.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -37.21%, compared to 2.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.80% over the past 5 years.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.84% with a share float percentage of 36.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NIO Inc. having a total of 726 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 119.46 million shares worth more than $1.16 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Baillie Gifford and Company held 7.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 66.79 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $647.24 million and represent 4.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.46% shares in the company for having 38.61 million shares of worth $290.73 million while later fund manager owns 16.62 million shares of worth $130.82 million as of Apr 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.06% of company’s outstanding stock.