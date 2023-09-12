Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) has a beta value of 1.44 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $430.57M, closed the last trade at $2.50 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -3.85% during that session. The SUPV stock price is -42.8% off its 52-week high price of $3.57 and 38.4% above the 52-week low of $1.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 603.23K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.00. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.17.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

Sporting -3.85% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the SUPV stock price touched $2.50 or saw a rise of 16.11%. Year-to-date, Grupo Supervielle S.A. shares have moved 15.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) have changed -18.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.46, which means that the shares’ value could drop -71.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.02 while the price target rests at a high of $1.90. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 24.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 59.2% from current levels.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Grupo Supervielle S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 100.00%, compared to 7.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 440.00% and 200.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -37.70%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.50% over the past 5 years.

SUPV Dividends

Grupo Supervielle S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.03 at a share yield of 1.08%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.13% with a share float percentage of 5.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grupo Supervielle S.A. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Long Focus Capital Management, LLC with over 1.47 million shares worth more than $4.57 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Long Focus Capital Management, LLC held 1.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with the holding of over 0.38 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.17 million and represent 0.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.33% shares in the company for having 0.26 million shares of worth $0.83 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $0.36 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.