GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Drops -3.44%, Marking Lose By Bears

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 0.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $631.56M, closed the recent trade at $17.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.61 on the day or -3.44% during that session. The GCT stock price is -13.9% off its 52-week high price of $19.50 and 75.82% above the 52-week low of $4.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 570.92K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.38.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information

Sporting -3.44% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the GCT stock price touched $17.12 or saw a rise of 7.96%. Year-to-date, GigaCloud Technology Inc. shares have moved 200.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) have changed 59.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.48% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $26.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -51.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.54% from the levels at last check today.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GigaCloud Technology Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 227.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 165.00%, compared to 17.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $164.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $155.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $128 million and $125.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 28.50% for the current quarter and 23.50% for the next.

GCT Dividends

GigaCloud Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 52.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.44% with a share float percentage of 55.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GigaCloud Technology Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Boston Partners with over 0.15 million shares worth more than $2.55 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Boston Partners held 0.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 67688.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.15 million and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.