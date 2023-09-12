Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 0.83% Stock Price Incline

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) has a beta value of 1.50 and has seen 2.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.56M, closed the recent trade at $0.85 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.83% during that session. The GENE stock price is -182.35% off its 52-week high price of $2.40 and 18.82% above the 52-week low of $0.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 75700.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 68.23K shares.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) trade information

Sporting 0.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the GENE stock price touched $0.85 or saw a rise of 5.56%. Year-to-date, Genetic Technologies Limited shares have moved -8.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) have changed 16.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 52860.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.74.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.69% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $25.65 while the price target rests at a high of $25.65. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2917.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2917.65% from the levels at last check today.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -26.72% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.40% over the past 5 years.

GENE Dividends

Genetic Technologies Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.31% with a share float percentage of 6.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genetic Technologies Limited having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 88356.0 shares worth more than $73406.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 0.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Rhumbline Advisers, with the holding of over 18700.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15535.0 and represent 0.10% of shares outstanding.