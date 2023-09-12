DLocal Limited (DLO) Shares Are Up 37.83% YTD

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 1.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.47B, closed the last trade at $21.46 per share which meant it gained $0.51 on the day or 2.43% during that session. The DLO stock price is -28.56% off its 52-week high price of $27.59 and 57.92% above the 52-week low of $9.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.29 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DLocal Limited (DLO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.90. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.15.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) trade information

Sporting 2.43% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the DLO stock price touched $21.46 or saw a rise of 2.41%. Year-to-date, DLocal Limited shares have moved 37.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) have changed 68.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.50, which means that the shares’ value could drop -16.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -16.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 44.08% from current levels.

DLocal Limited (DLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DLocal Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 52.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 56.76%, compared to 12.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50.00% and 166.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 53.50%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $165.68 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $179.54 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 37.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.50%.

DLO Dividends

DLocal Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.76% with a share float percentage of 95.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DLocal Limited having a total of 144 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Atlantic, L.P. with over 63.91 million shares worth more than $779.98 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, General Atlantic, L.P. held 21.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 13.97 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $170.46 million and represent 4.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.02% shares in the company for having 5.98 million shares of worth $90.74 million while later fund manager owns 5.19 million shares of worth $63.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.75% of company’s outstanding stock.