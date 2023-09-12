Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2023

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) has a beta value of 1.84 and has seen 2.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.21B, closed the recent trade at $1.48 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.36% during that session. The DNN stock price is -3.38% off its 52-week high price of $1.53 and 37.84% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Sporting 1.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the DNN stock price touched $1.48 or saw a rise of 0.67%. Year-to-date, Denison Mines Corp. shares have moved 28.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) have changed 7.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.22% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.21 while the price target rests at a high of $4.55. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -207.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.24% from the levels at last check today.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Denison Mines Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 40.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -200.00%, compared to 7.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -24.80%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.10% over the past 5 years.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.