CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Forecast To Gain 19.14% To Hit Consensus Price Target

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has a beta value of 0.33 and has seen 1.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.61B, closed the recent trade at $17.79 per share which meant it gained $0.66 on the day or 3.85% during that session. The CBAY stock price is -0.22% off its 52-week high price of $17.83 and 82.29% above the 52-week low of $3.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.37 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.31.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) trade information

Sporting 3.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the CBAY stock price touched $17.79 or saw a rise of 2.09%. Year-to-date, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 183.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) have changed 32.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.14% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $33.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -85.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.18% from the levels at last check today.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 98.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.31%, compared to 10.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -10.70% and -3.30% for the next quarter.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $430k for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $310k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.90% over the past 5 years.

CBAY Dividends

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 13 and November 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.