Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Forecast To Gain 92.09% And Reach Consensus Price Target

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) has seen 1.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $102.04M, closed the last trade at $0.33 per share which meant -0.06% during that session. The CYBN stock price is -190.91% off its 52-week high price of $0.96 and 36.36% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.65 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cybin Inc. (CYBN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Sporting -0.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the CYBN stock price touched $0.33 or saw a rise of 0.75%. Year-to-date, Cybin Inc. shares have moved 11.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) have changed -5.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.74 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2930.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -124.24% from current levels.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cybin Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.26%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.70% and 33.30% for the next quarter.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.32% with a share float percentage of 6.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cybin Inc. having a total of 72 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with over 2.16 million shares worth more than $0.82 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, AdvisorShares Investments, LLC held 1.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Simplify Asset Management, Inc., with the holding of over 0.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.19 million and represent 0.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Simplify Exchange Traded Fds-Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.14% shares in the company for having 2.29 million shares of worth $0.92 million while later fund manager owns 0.5 million shares of worth $0.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.25% of company’s outstanding stock.