Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) Forecast To Gain 46.23% To Hit Consensus Price Target

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 24.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.44B, closed the last trade at $26.08 per share which meant it gained $10.11 on the day or 63.31% during that session. The CRNX stock price is 5.75% off its 52-week high price of $24.58 and 41.6% above the 52-week low of $15.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 494.08K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Crocs, Inc.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) trade information

Sporting 63.31% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the CRNX stock price touched $26.08 or saw a rise of 11.44%. Year-to-date, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 42.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 49.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) have changed 55.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $48.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $33.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -130.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -26.53% from current levels.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 50.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -16.83%, compared to 9.60% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -49.90% over the past 5 years.

CRNX Dividends

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 13 and November 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.36% with a share float percentage of 107.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 194 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Driehaus Capital Management, LLC with over 5.3 million shares worth more than $95.47 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Driehaus Capital Management, LLC held 9.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.6 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $82.9 million and represent 8.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.94% shares in the company for having 1.61 million shares of worth $28.99 million while later fund manager owns 1.2 million shares of worth $21.69 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.20% of company’s outstanding stock.