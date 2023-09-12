Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has a beta value of 0.53 and has seen 3.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.08B, closed the last trade at $8.41 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.84% during that session. The BVN stock price is -5.83% off its 52-week high price of $8.90 and 31.75% above the 52-week low of $5.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.54 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.21.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) trade information

Sporting 0.84% in the green in last session, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the BVN stock price touched $8.41 or saw a rise of 1.41%. Year-to-date, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares have moved 12.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) have changed 6.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.50 while the price target rests at a high of $16.86. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -100.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.82% from current levels.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.33%, compared to 17.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 123.60% and -99.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $185.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $172 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 0.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.43%.

BVN Dividends

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.15 at a share yield of 1.74%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.17% with a share float percentage of 50.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. having a total of 257 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 25.22 million shares worth more than $185.34 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 14.86 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $109.23 million and represent 5.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.89% shares in the company for having 13.44 million shares of worth $103.74 million while later fund manager owns 8.28 million shares of worth $63.9 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.01% of company’s outstanding stock.