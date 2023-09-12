Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has a beta value of 2.74 and has seen 7.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.05B, closed the last trade at $80.62 per share which meant it lost -$1.47 on the day or -1.79% during that session. The COIN stock price is -41.94% off its 52-week high price of $114.43 and 60.87% above the 52-week low of $31.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.56 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Sporting -1.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the COIN stock price touched $80.62 or saw a rise of 3.1%. Year-to-date, Coinbase Global Inc. shares have moved 127.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have changed -3.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $89.77, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27.00 while the price target rests at a high of $200.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -148.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 66.51% from current levels.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coinbase Global Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 50.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 84.78%, compared to 6.20% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $170k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $140k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $333.29k and $137.39k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -49.00% for the current quarter and 1.90% for the next.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.26% with a share float percentage of 61.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coinbase Global Inc. having a total of 869 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 13.7 million shares worth more than $980.0 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 7.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 12.12 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $867.32 million and represent 6.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.00% shares in the company for having 7.6 million shares of worth $749.53 million while later fund manager owns 4.68 million shares of worth $334.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.46% of company’s outstanding stock.