CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Expected To Rise 27.86% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) has seen 1.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.37B, closed the recent trade at $36.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.77 on the day or -2.04% during that session. The CAVA stock price is -57.92% off its 52-week high price of $58.10 and 0.92% above the 52-week low of $36.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) trade information

Sporting -2.04% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the CAVA stock price touched $36.79 or saw a rise of 14.8%. Year-to-date, CAVA Group Inc. shares have moved -15.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) have changed -24.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $51.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.86% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $45.00 while the price target rests at a high of $58.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -57.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -22.32% from the levels at last check today.

CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) estimates and forecasts

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $170.75 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $173.07 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

CAVA Dividends

CAVA Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.