Can Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) has a beta value of 0.90 and has seen 1.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.76B, closed the recent trade at $3.77 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.80% during that session. The GRAB stock price is -6.9% off its 52-week high price of $4.03 and 41.91% above the 52-week low of $2.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 21 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Sporting 0.80% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the GRAB stock price touched $3.77 or saw a rise of 0.79%. Year-to-date, Grab Holdings Limited shares have moved 17.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) have changed 7.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 104.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.92% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.16 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -85.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.18% from the levels at last check today.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Grab Holdings Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 31.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 75.00%, compared to 17.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 75.00% and 90.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 61.30%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $586.29 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $626.54 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $382 million and $502 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 53.50% for the current quarter and 24.80% for the next.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.57% with a share float percentage of 74.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grab Holdings Limited having a total of 444 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 709.27 million shares worth more than $2.67 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 18.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 288.42 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.08 billion and represent 7.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.90% shares in the company for having 70.87 million shares of worth $266.4 million while later fund manager owns 58.92 million shares of worth $221.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.58% of company’s outstanding stock.